WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 98)

June 15, 2024

President Joe Biden went to Italy this week for the G7 summit. He forced an awkward embrace with the host country's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, leaning in close enough to kiss her head and smell her hair. Moments later, he wandered off and got lost in a field. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 98) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



