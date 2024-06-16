Data Analyst Says Gold Will Be the “New Reserve Asset” — Time to Get the Gold Guide

Respected data analyst Luke Gromen recently told Kitco News that gold is becoming the “new reserve asset” and that U.S. Treasuries will be “dumped” in the near future.

According to Gromen, the writing has been on the wall for decades but only in the past couple of years has the culmination of our economic trajectory been made clear.

“What Janet Yellen’s telling you, what Jake Sullivan [National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan] is telling you, what the Department of Defense is telling you is that it’s a national security interest to get out of the Treasury export business and to get into the stuff export business again,” Gromen said. “But we can’t do that without a much weaker dollar, and the arbiter of that is going to be the price of gold. You’re seeing U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen throw 40 years of economic orthodoxy in the trash.”

His projections, which have been among the most accurate as they pertain to the Treasury, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies, paint a dark picture for the dollar but a rosy one for those whose wealth is backed to some extent by physical gold and silver.

Jonathan Rose, CEO of Genesis Gold Group, reacted to the price projections Gromen is on record as targeting. Specifically, Rose believes Gromen may be correct with his price target of $7,000-$15,000 per ounce.

“We’ve seen some ‘pie in the sky’ projections lately that have gold and silver going up tenfold, but I’m hesitant to believe in such incredible gains,” Rose said. “Luke’s targets of 2x to 5x are not only realistic but could very well be spot on, especially if BRICS nations continue their push to replace the U.S. Dollar.”

Genesis Gold Group, a faith-driven company, specializes in helping Americans protect their wealth and retirement with physical precious metals. Their free, definitive gold guide is being widely distributed, especially to those who are at or near retirement age.

Gromen believes the dollar system is dying but does not believe it’s going to be completely usurped by BRICS’ machinations. He believes the U.S. Dollar will remain the world reserve currency but that it will get re-priced in the near future.

This puts physical precious metals in a strong position, according to Rose.

“Whether the U.S. Dollar gets devalued or if it gets replaced altogether, most economists agree the logical way to store wealth is with gold and silver,” he said. “We want to help Americans protect their money today but more importantly we want them ready for the long-term.”

