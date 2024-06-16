Florida Parents Reject ‘Absurd’ Active Shooter Narrative, Succeed in Keeping Cell Tower Off School Property

Good for these parents! Now, get your kids out of those indoctrination centers. Pasco County, Florida parents rejected the narrative that telecom companies had to install cell towers due to the possibility of an active shooter, and in the end, won the day. Suzanne Budick, Ph.D. writes at The Defender: Telecom companies often tell school …



