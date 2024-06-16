Glenn Loury’s Glaring Honesty

June 16, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Is there a woman alive who can resist the charms of Glenn Loury? The answer, at least in Loury’s telling, is no. For the past 60 years, according to his new memoir Late Admissions, Loury has been seducing colleagues, students, strangers in bars, and wives of friends, almost all while he is a married father. Why is he telling readers all this? Other reviewers have wondered. Friends advised him against it. He says he wanted to tell the truth about everything or we wouldn’t believe him about anything. The post Glenn Loury’s Glaring Honesty appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...