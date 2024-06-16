Obama And Kimmel Puppet Biden Through $30 Million LA Fundraiser As Trump Dazzles Detroit

President Joe Biden was flanked by Barack Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Saturday night for what turned out to be a record-setting $30 million fundraising haul headlined by Obama, George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Following the Alex Soros blueprint, instead of talking up their accomplishments and future plans (oh, right), the trio laid into Trump over his conviction on 34 counts in his 'hush-money' trial (that was so absurd that top Democrats advised not bragging about it).

"Look, part of what has happened in the last several years is we’ve normalized behavior that used to be disqualified," said Obama. "The other spectacle of the nominee of one of the two major parties is sitting in court and being convicted by a jury of his peers on 34 counts. You have his foundation, it’s not allowed to operate because it was engaging in monkey business and not actually philanthropic."

At one point Obama had to guide a confused Biden offstage.

NEW: Former President Barack Obama has to help guide a confused President Biden off stage as he appears to freeze at an L.A. fundraiser.



The incident happened at Peacock Theater in L.A. where Biden raised $28 million.



Obama was seen handling the president off stage who was… pic.twitter.com/3EhZOjtV9l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2024

The event comes one week after Trump hauled in roughly $27.5 million from three fundraisers in California and one in Las Vegas - where he pledged to defeat "crooked Joe Biden" in November, and return to the White House to pursue an "America First" policy that will minimize foreign intervention and secure the US border.

Trump's teleprompter just broke in Vegas and he imitated what Biden would do if happened to him pic.twitter.com/LTXTLSDmgS — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 9, 2024

And while the Democrats partied for Biden, Trump was able to rock a Detroit crowd without the aid of a former president.

Though it seems like security at the Detroit Convention Center didn't do their job, so the Secret Service had to shut the place down and re-wand everyone.

Expect more- they are desperate! — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) June 15, 2024

Once things got going, the event went off without a hitch.

🚨RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST TOOK THE STAGE AT A GEN-Z CONFERENCE IN DETROIT, MICHIGAN!



You can see THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS of young Trump supporters in the crowd!



Joe Biden has lost the YOUTH VOTE!



Biden definitely wouldn't want you to share this! pic.twitter.com/2sbOoqDg4L — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 15, 2024

🚨 President Trump just took the stage in Detroit with a MASSIVE applause from the crowd



Watching this in person literally gave me chills. pic.twitter.com/nrNvM5WT17 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 15, 2024

Earlier in the day, Trump visited with the black community.