"Possible Chemical Agent" Released At Pride Event In Baltimore

The Baltimore City Police Department is investigating a "possible chemical agent" released at a Pride event Saturday evening in the downtown area that sparked a "mass exodus."

Local media outlet Capital Gazette said a "possible chemical agent" and fireworks were released during the Baltimore Pride parade around 830 pm local time.

Baltimore Police has yet to confirm the type of chemical agent that was released. The combination of the chemical agent and fireworks caused the large crowd to panic, scattering in different directions and resulting in several injuries.

"Our officers are diligently reviewing the surveillance video to gather all the necessary information and determine the sequence of events," said a Baltimore Police public information officer, Freddie Talbert.

Here's a video of the chaos.

The release of a chemical agent at Baltimore Pride caused a stampede. Several people are injured. pic.twitter.com/hKzZZz7Kj4 — Catch Up Bites (@catchupbites) June 16, 2024

In mid-May, the State Department renewed a global security warning for Americans overseas, adding LGBTQ folks face an "increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence."

Domestically, FBI Director Chris Wray warned of the threat of a 'coordinated attack' in the US thanks to President Biden's disastrous open southern borders.