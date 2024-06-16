The Captain of Yacht Rock

June 16, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Michael McDonald serenades us. On the radio, sure, plus on the television and the silver screen. He’s on heavy rotation at the grocery store and in the waiting room. Hear him hit high harmonies in captivating cameos with Steely Dan! Listen to his catchy keyboards and soulful vocals with the reinvented Doobie Brothers! If you […] The post The Captain of Yacht Rock appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...