"Worst He's Ever Been" - G7 Dignitaries Admit Biden Was "Losing Focus"

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

A report quoting insiders at the G7 summit this past week has warned that Joe Biden struggled to focus at the meeting of world leaders in Puglia, Italy.

According to one source, Biden is “the worst he’s ever been,” with attendees from other delegations saying it was “embarrassing.”

Worrying scoop from G7 as diplomatic source tells me Biden “losing focus” in world leader sessions here in Italy.



Another says “it’s worst he’s even been” at an international summit….https://t.co/QIh9By3Eh3 pic.twitter.com/YtRVRRLkca — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) June 14, 2024

As we highlighted, Biden was seen wandering off like a dementia patient and looking perpetually confused.

The footage of Biden prompted mocking headlines.

Biden also skipped the dinner later in the evening, before returning to the US.

Of course, the Biden campaign claims it’s all “lies” and the footage of him was “taken out of context.”

Biden’s campaign spokesperson Adrienne Elrod described the headlines and reports as “disinformation” and suggested that social media platforms should prevent it from being shared.

Biden campaign spokesman Adrienne Elrod tries to spin the viral video of Biden wandering aimlessly across Italy as "disinformation" — and demands "social media platforms" censor it. pic.twitter.com/hfMuZpMkwU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2024

It has also been reported that the debate between Biden and Trump scheduled for June 27 will see the pair seated at tables at the request of Biden’s campaign.

Trump told the hosts of the Cats & Cosby Show last month “I hear now we’re sitting at tables. I don’t want to sit at a table.”

“I said, ‘No, let’s stand.’ But they want to sit at a table,” Trump further remarked, adding “So we’ll be sitting at a table as opposed to doing it the way you should be, in my opinion, in a debate.”

Trump shares on the “Cats & Cosby Show” Biden requested for a chair during debate pic.twitter.com/qKuqhFHQ0T — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) May 23, 2024

Meanwhile back at the ranch...

NEW: Former President Barack Obama has to help guide a confused President Biden off stage as he appears to freeze at an L.A. fundraiser.



The incident happened at Peacock Theater in L.A. where Biden raised $28 million.



Obama was seen handling the president off stage who was… pic.twitter.com/3EhZOjtV9l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2024

