Do we have a “good cop” in DC?

A “good cop” in DC? Really? Or are we just being insanely optimistic?

I got a smile about the headline of one news story – “Biden… greasing its [Ukraine’s] path to NATO membership.” This was Uncle Joe touting his “security assistance pact” with Kiev. (Note the term “pact.” Not a treaty, which would require Senate approval. In other words, thumbing his nose at democracy.

As a TPOL staff member pointed out, maybe Uncle Joe (if he were a cop) is a “good cop” or an “honest cop” by that famous Boston definition. “An honest cop is one that stays bought.” As everyone seems to admit today (even more and more democrats), Uncle Joe (as Obummer’s bag man) and his reprobate son took the Ukranian ruble years ago. And no doubt other coins (some gold?) from other nations.

I suppose it is only karma: for years Ukraine (and others) seem to have been greasing the palms of The Big Guy’s family members (in turn ensuring The Big Guy is kept in the green). (At least cash-wise.) So now he is greasing the way for Ukraine to enjoy the gravy train that many of the other nations of Europe have enjoyed at the expense of American taxpayers (past, present, and future).

(Mmmm. Perhaps Hunter might be angling for a dacha on the Black Sea? Assuming Ukraine will have any Black Sea coastline soon?)

But back to the main subject.

At least in Ukraine’s case, it appears that he has been expressing his continued loyalty to the current dictator in Ukraine, especially during the last 2+ years of the US-instigated war. Ironic, really, considering how he has treated so many personal supporters and allies over the years.

Oddly enough, the Founding Fathers seem to have been more concerned about foreign governments corrupting American officials by giving out titles than by giving out cash. Whether directly or indirectly. Well, we know better now.

But will we do anything about it?

Is there anyone in Congress willing to tell Uncle Joe and his cabinet to stop with this nonsense? Oh yes, there are some. But they do not have power enough to get a majority in the Senate or the House. So we note, again, how loyal they are to the cash cow that Kiev is. Don’t hold your breath that someone will succeed even if they step up to the fight.

Remember that as with the NATO and SEATO and other subsidies and “foreign aid” handed out to much of the world, the actual money is spent right here in the States. All that ammo and panzers (tanks – even if a bit older) and weapons shipped to Ukraine and expended on the Russians have to be replaced, and that means money and jobs (security) for the fat cats of the American armaments industry and of course, the unions that have members working there. Neat deal, huh?

So we see that money and power continue to drive politics in DC – not some residual idealism and willingness to care for other people’s lives and liberty. (Or even our own!) And of course, an irrational hatred of Mother Russia has a part.

And far too many people in Congress and across the States have that fear. Russia is not a nice place, for many reasons. But their paranoia for the last 80 years has been fueled all too much by American actions. DC could have and should have, fostered a friendly relationship with Russia after Communism’s collapse in the 1990s. But we failed to make DC do that – and allowed the powers-that-be to treat those people like dirt.

This is in essence what the “good cop” in DC did with Ukraine, with the help of his former boss and Congress: treat them like dirt and marks to be fleeced. But now? As usual, it is Americans who are getting skinned.



