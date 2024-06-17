Feds Probe Chapman University for ‘Unchecked Anti-Semitism on Campus’

The federal government has opened a formal investigation into allegations that Chapman University, a California-based private school, permitted "unchecked anti-Semitism on campus" that included death threats to Jewish students such as "F*** yeah I want you and all Zionist trash bags dead." The post Feds Probe Chapman University for 'Unchecked Anti-Semitism on Campus' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


