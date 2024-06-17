Hot On The Campaign Fail: Secret Service Agent Robbed, WH Spox Mocked After Biden Propped

This weekend wasn't great for the Biden campaign - after a viral video showed the president 'freezing' on stage during a star-studded 'weekend at Biden's' event in LA, and a Secret Service agent getting robbed at gunpoint that same night. Oh, and then Biden had a nursing home outburst at reporters. And to top it all off, Spox Karine Jean-Pierre wants us to believe recent videos of Biden are deepfakes.

If we're to start this out properly, on Thursday, Biden wandered off during a G7 flag ceremony when he was supposed to participate in a group photograph with a bunch of European leaders who just got their clocks cleaned in last week's election.

On Friday, Biden did this to the pope:

Then on Saturday, Biden froze up on stage during his own fundraiser, requiring an assist from former President Barack Obama.

That same night a Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, California at roughly 9:30 local time, the Tustin PD reported on Monday.

The agent was able to fire their weapon at the armed robbers, who made off with a bag belonging to the agent, police said.

“A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California late Saturday when returning from a work assignment,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Post.

The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck,” he added. “We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries.” -NY Post

Then on Monday, Biden had a complete nursing home outburst at a reporter.

In response to the Biden wandering video above, White House Spox Karine Jean Pierre suggested it was a deepfake.

For which she was mocked:

Meanwhile left-wing influencers swear Biden wasn't corralled off stage by Obama.

 

