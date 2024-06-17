Hot On The Campaign Fail: Secret Service Agent Robbed, WH Spox Mocked After Biden Propped

This weekend wasn't great for the Biden campaign - after a viral video showed the president 'freezing' on stage during a star-studded 'weekend at Biden's' event in LA, and a Secret Service agent getting robbed at gunpoint that same night. Oh, and then Biden had a nursing home outburst at reporters. And to top it all off, Spox Karine Jean-Pierre wants us to believe recent videos of Biden are deepfakes.

If we're to start this out properly, on Thursday, Biden wandered off during a G7 flag ceremony when he was supposed to participate in a group photograph with a bunch of European leaders who just got their clocks cleaned in last week's election.

My gosh this is just embarrassing 😳



Joe Biden wonders of at the #G7 and have to be corralled back by Italy's Prime Minister Girogia Meloni.



He turns around and doesn't know wtf is going on. pic.twitter.com/4HMjdU4ZHl — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) June 13, 2024

On Friday, Biden did this to the pope:

Milei's reaction to Biden nuzzling Pope Francis is very funny. pic.twitter.com/3qXc9HWG7L — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 14, 2024

Then on Saturday, Biden froze up on stage during his own fundraiser, requiring an assist from former President Barack Obama.

NEW: Former President Barack Obama has to help guide a confused President Biden off stage as he appears to freeze at an L.A. fundraiser.



The incident happened at Peacock Theater in L.A. where Biden raised $28 million.



Obama was seen handling the president off stage who was… pic.twitter.com/3EhZOjtV9l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2024

That same night a Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, California at roughly 9:30 local time, the Tustin PD reported on Monday.

The agent was able to fire their weapon at the armed robbers, who made off with a bag belonging to the agent, police said. “A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California late Saturday when returning from a work assignment,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Post. “The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck,” he added. “We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries.” -NY Post

Then on Monday, Biden had a complete nursing home outburst at a reporter.

In response to the Biden wandering video above, White House Spox Karine Jean Pierre suggested it was a deepfake.

The White House is now blaming video of Biden getting lost and randomly crouching on stage on “deepfakes”



pic.twitter.com/nrt6PEJQs3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2024

For which she was mocked:

THAT MFING VIDEO BACK THERE IS A DEEP FAKE!! pic.twitter.com/mQRPrQOTWm — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 17, 2024

"they were cheap fakes" 😵‍💫🔊

Karine Jean-Pierre pic.twitter.com/kuKSp1xrW2 — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) June 17, 2024

Meanwhile left-wing influencers swear Biden wasn't corralled off stage by Obama.