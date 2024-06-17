Joe Scarborough Has Become America’s “Baghdad Bob”

What happened to Joe Scarborough? At one point, he was considered a conservative Republican congressman from Florida. Today, he is a disgraceful fool spouting a never-ending array of talking points for President Joe Biden on cable news. His credibility as a journalist, although never very impressive, has completely evaporated.

His performances on MSNBC have become so laughable that the comparisons to “Baghdad Bob” are impossible to ignore. Of course, “Baghdad Bob,” was Saddam Hussein’s Information Minister, Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf.

During the Iraq War of 2003, he ludicrously claimed “The infidels are committing suicide by the hundreds on the gates of Baghdad.” The day before the fall of Baghdad, al-Sahhaf predicted that Americans “are going to surrender or be burned in their tanks. They will surrender, it is they who will surrender.”

After Saddam Hussein was ousted, al-Sahhaf was captured, interrogated, and later released. He retired from the propaganda business and is reportedly living in Qatar today.

Unfortunately, America’s “Baghdad Bob,” Joe Scarborough, is still broadcasting every weekday morning on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program. He provides his audience with a steady diet of leftwing guests, extreme hatred for President Donald Trump and insufferable praise for Joe Biden.

He is ready, willing, and able to serve the Biden campaign in whatever capacity is needed. In 2020, he led the media charge claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop was “so obviously disinformation.” In fact, Scarborough blasted as “fools” those who believed the laptop was real. He claimed, “It’s unbelievable how stupid you think Americans are.”

Who is “stupid” now Joe? In the recently completed Hunter Biden trial on gun charges, it was acknowledged by the FBI that the laptop was real. It was used by prosecutors as evidence against Hunter Biden.

After four years, Americans finally heard an FBI admission about the authenticity of the infamous “laptop from hell.” Yet, every American who saw the salacious contents of the laptop knew it was real from the beginning, but the Department of Justice and the media refused to verify it for four years.

The story was suppressed on social media and the lie kept untold numbers of Americans from voting for President Trump in the 2020 election. The scam was perpetrated by the 51 so-called “intelligence experts” who said the laptop “had all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” Helping to push the laptop lie was foremost Biden apologist Joe Scarborough.

Not surprisingly, neither the “intelligence experts” nor Scarborough have apologized for their role in this 2020 election fraud. As commentator Mark Levin posted on social media, “Actually, the idiots and useful fools for the Russians are on MSNBC.”

During the Biden administration, Scarborough has continued to run interference for the President whenever necessary. As a reward, Biden regularly calls Scarborough and has spent personal time with him.

On the March 6, 2024, episode of Morning Joe, Scarborough boasted that “I’ve spent a couple of hours with Joe Biden, sitting, talking, going around the world as far as talking issues…the economy…inflation.”

Incredibly, he then claimed that the President who Americans have painfully watched stumble and mumble in countless media appearances is “better than he’s ever been intellectually, analytically.” Scarborough laughably bellowed that today’s Joe Biden is “the best Biden ever. Not a close second.”

As Biden’s mental and political condition has considerably worsened in 2024, Scarborough has become more vociferous in his support of the President, much like “Baghdad Bob” near the fall of Hussein regime.

On his March 22, 2024, program, Scarborough stated that the Trump campaign was a “nightmare” and was “grossly underfunded.” Well, this was another comical Scarborough prediction since President Trump announced last week that his campaign had raised $400 million since his unfair conviction in New York. The total increased even more after a successful fundraiser in San Francisco.

Scarborough also touted the supposed strength of the nation’s economy. He said he liked “the fundamentals in every way. The money, the economy, you name it. This week, we find…Jay Powell’s doing three interest rate cuts.”

Sorry, Joe, Americans will get one interest rate cut if we are lucky by the end of the year. While Joe might like a high inflation rate, high interest rates, soaring energy and food costs, the American people disagree.

What Democrat consultant James Carville stated in the 1992 campaign is true today, “it’s the economy stupid.” Yet, Scarborough declared, “You look at the fundamentals! It doesn’t make sense . . that Donald Trump is going to pull this out at the end.”

Why not Joe? Trump delivered a secure border, a robust military, peace around the world, energy independence and prosperity at home. Biden has squandered all these advantages for our country, creating an exceedingly difficult situation for Americans.

To make matters worse, voters have been witnessing the physical and mental collapse of President Biden. Once again, it was painfully apparent during his visit with world leaders at the G7 summit in Italy.

As Matt Vespa in Townhall noted, the European press “were all over Biden’s cognitive decline. So, for all the shouting about how fit Biden is, the European press obliterated that talking point in less than a day.” It was obvious to everyone that Biden looked uncomfortable, spoke haltingly and occasionally wandered away from other his fellow summit participants. At one point, he had to be corralled by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and brought back to the group.

As usual, in the aftermath of another debacle, riding to Biden’s rescue was Scarborough who called the uncomfortable images of a disengaged Biden “cheap fakes.” Yet, Scarborough’s act is getting old, and it is not working. Progressive journalist Glenn Greenwald said his routine “exceeds North Korean propaganda to glorify Joe Biden as a strong and powerful leader.”

Fortunately, the American people are wise to the Biden apologists like Scarborough. Vespa referred to recent polling showing that an incredible 86% of Americans believe Biden is “too old to run again.” Thankfully, Morning Joe is losing the argument.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from Noon until 1 p.m. CT nationally on Real America’s Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 a.m. & 6-7 p.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.

