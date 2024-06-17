Liz Warren Leans on Watchdog Group Filled With Anti-Israel Marxists To Garner Support for Private Equity Crackdown

June 17, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) is leaning on the policy expertise of a George Soros-funded nonprofit staffed by self-described communists and anti-Israel radicals in her latest push to crack down on private equity. The post Liz Warren Leans on Watchdog Group Filled With Anti-Israel Marxists To Garner Support for Private Equity Crackdown appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...