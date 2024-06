Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet After Collapse of Coalition

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the six-member war cabinet, an Israeli official said on Monday, in a widely expected move that came after the departure from government of the centrist former general Benny Gantz. The post Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet After Collapse of Coalition appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



