No Surprise Here! DOJ Won’t Pursue Criminal Contempt Changes Against AG Merrick Garland

June 17, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Not only is it a double standard, but it shows you the nature of the modern American “justice” system. It constantly renders injustice especially, for those whom that system loves like Attorney General Merrick Garland. While he was rightly held in contempt, just a previous AG Eric Holder over crimes that originated in his own …



Read More...