Pentagon To Force Women To Kill For The Ruling Class

June 17, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The ruling class is gearing up for a major war, as it just authorized the mandatory military draft of women in the United States. The FY 2025 National Defense Authorization Act initiates conscription, which is the most abject and obvious version of slavery on the planet. If you still believe you are free, it’s time …



Read More...