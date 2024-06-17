Rabbis Press Dem Leader Schumer To Pass Bills To Combat Anti-Semitism

June 17, 2024   |   Tags:

A coalition of rabbis is pressuring Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) to pass three pieces of legislation meant to combat surging anti-Semitism in America, saying the Senate leader must make good on his promises to protect American Jews. The post Rabbis Press Dem Leader Schumer To Pass Bills To Combat Anti-Semitism appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x