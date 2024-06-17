"Shouldn't Be Happening": Illegal Alien Gang Member Arrested In Death Of Maryland Mom Of Five

Marylanders were outraged to learn this weekend that an illegal alien suspected gang member, who entered the US under President Biden's open southern borders and with the support of woke leftist politicians in Annapolis who have transformed parts of the state into 'Lil Mexico,' was responsible for last year's high profile murder of a Maryland mother.

In a press conference Saturday, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler revealed an arrest was made in the murder of Rachel Morin, the mother of five who was killed while on a jog on a popular hiking trail in Harford County last August.

Gahler said Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, a 23-year-old from El Salvador, was arrested on Friday at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and taken into custody in connection with the killing of Morin.

"Over the past two weeks, investigators continued their diligent investigation and tracked our suspect all the way from Prince George's County (woke leftist hellhole that borders DC) into Tulsa, Oklahoma," the sheriff said, noting, "Our investigators also obtained an arrest warrant (Friday) afternoon."

"We are 1,800 miles from the southern border here in Harford County," Sheriff Gahler said, adding, "This is the second woman in our county to be killed by illegal suspects."

"In both cases, they are suspects from El Salvador with ties to criminal gangs," the sheriff said.

He continued, "Victor Hernandez did not come to this country to make a better life for him or his family, he came here to escape the crimes he committed in El Salvador. He came here to murder Rachel and God-willing, no one else."

Local police say Hernandez crossed over Joe Biden's open southern border in February 2023, just one month after he killed a young woman in El Salvador.

Another high-profile case was Laken Hope Riley, 22, who was killed while jogging in a park on the University of Georgia campus by an illegal alien earlier this year.

The illegal alien killers would've never crossed into the US if it wasn't for Biden's disastrous open southern border policies that have flooded the nation with ten-plus million unvetted migrants. At the same time, Democratic mayors and politicians have prioritized illegals over their own constituents.

Biden's unlawful mass parole of illegal aliens and its "catch and release" policy have allowed illegal aliens to roam freely.

Polling data shows a majority of Americans are fed up with the crime and chaos Democrats are sparking with the illegal alien invasion and not enforcing common sense law and order in imploding progressive cities.