University Migrant Smart Hubs, Private Equity & The Leveraged Buyout of America

June 17, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Resettlement, repurposed, and replaced may be the best way to sum up what is taking place at colleges and universities across the U.S. The protests are assisting as smokescreens to recreate the underbelly of these indoctrination camps, turning them into resettlement campuses, micro smart cities or “innovation districts,” and a funnel system for captured endowments …



Read More...