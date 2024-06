White House Claims Terrible Economy Is Just A Deepfake

June 17, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, DC — In the wake of White House statements that labeled coverage of Biden's completely normal and unconcerning 49-second pauses as "maliciously edited deepfakes," official US government sources have confirmed that the seemingly terrible US economy is in fact just another devious deepfake.



Read More...