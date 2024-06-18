A Drive-By History Of America’s Freedom Documents: Paul Revere’s Ride & the Concord Hymn (Video)

In this episode, we’ll look back to a poem and a hymn generated from the events that transpired that led up to the War for Independence. You’ll notice that our forefathers were facing the very kind of tyranny we face today and they demonstrated how to deal with it. USE PROMO CODE TIM TO SAVE …



Read More...