Bob Casey, the Senate’s Top Recipient of Pharma Cash, Says He’s ‘Standing Up to Big Pharma’

June 18, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Bob Casey has taken more campaign cash from drug and health care companies over the past two elections than any other senator, campaign finance disclosures show. Now, as he approaches a difficult reelection bid, the Pennsylvania Democrat says he's "fighting to rein in health care costs and standing up to Big Pharma." The post Bob Casey, the Senate's Top Recipient of Pharma Cash, Says He’s ‘Standing Up to Big Pharma' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...