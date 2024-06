Chili’s Unveils New Ad Campaign: ‘At Least We’re Not Applebee’s’

June 18, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

DALLAS, TX — In a desperate attempt to lure back enough customers to keep the restaurant chain afloat, Chili's recently announced a genius ad campaign the catchy new slogan: "At Least We're Not Applebee's."



Read More...