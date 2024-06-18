Ethereum Spikes After SEC Drops Investigation

The Securities and Exchange Commission is dropping its investigation into whether Ether is a security, Ethereum developer Consensys said Wednesday.

“The Enforcement Division of the SEC has notified us that it is closing its investigation into Ethereum 2.0,” the firm said in a June 19 X post.

“This means that the SEC will not bring charges alleging that sales of ETH are securities transactions,” which it hailed as a “major win for Ethereum developers, technology providers, and industry participants.”

The news sent Ethereum sharply higher, after several days of unexplained declines driven by an overly aggressive futures seller.

In March, Fortune reported the SEC issued subpoenas to multiple companies which was related to attempts to label ETH as a security.

Consensys sued the SEC in April, alleging the regulator planned “to seize control over the future of cryptocurrency,” which it said was still on in its latest post.