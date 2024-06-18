Fauci Finally Tells the Truth: Trump Saved ‘Millions’ of Lives

June 18, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Anthony Fauci finally told the truth for once. The so-called doctor, described by some as a "self-obsessed publicity whore," admitted this week that if not for the success of Operation Warp Speed, former president Donald Trump's signature initiative to streamline production of a COVID-19 vaccine, millions of people would be dead. The post Fauci Finally Tells the Truth: Trump Saved 'Millions' of Lives appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...