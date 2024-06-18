Poor Little Fauci Complains About How “Terribly Frustrating” It Is That Americans “Don’t Appreciate” How He Managed Covid

June 18, 2024

(DCNF)—Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday lamented that Americans were not appreciative of how he managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci, who was formerly the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), touted efforts to make COVID-19 vaccine resisters’ lives more challenging during a 2020 interview, including banning unvaccinated people from attending college and getting jobs at large corporation. The former NIAID director said on “Morning Joe” that it is really “frustrating” for him to receive backlash as he believes he was doing his best to handle the pandemic as the science changed.

WATCH:

Fauci Complains It's 'Terribly Frustrating' Americans 'Don't Appreciate' How He Managed COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/aLDDOPfcAo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 18, 2024

“It is quite frustrating, Joe,” Fauci told host Joe Scarborough. “People really don’t appreciate. I don’t blame them for that, but they don’t appreciate that we were dealing with a moving target. When we were saying things in the beginning, wear a mask or not, how the virus is spread. I mean, originally it was felt, understandably, but incorrectly, by the CDC that it spread by the same way that flu is spread … mostly by droplets, when in fact most of the transmission is not only by droplets but by aerosol, but also 50-60% of the people who transmit it have no symptoms at all.”

“We didn’t know that at the beginning. It was a changing, moving target. Was it frustrating? It was terribly frustrating because people like to take things out of context and do a gotcha. That’s part of the reporting process. and I accept that. That’s the world we live in. But it certainly is frustrating,” Fauci concluded, with Scarborough telling him how much he appreciates the former NIAID director.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a recent hearing refused to call Fauci a doctor when he testified to the House Oversight Committee. She opted to call him “mister” instead and asserted he “does not deserve to have a license … and he belongs in prison.”

Greene brought up how Fauci’s NIAID directed $424,455 to researchers at the University of Georgia in September 2020 to infect dozens of beagles with disease-causing parasites to test an experimental drug, according to documents obtained by White Coat Waste Project (WCW) and reviewed by the Daily Caller.

