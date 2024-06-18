Stop Trying To Convince Me Joe Biden Isn’t A Confused, Doddering Old Man

June 18, 2024   |   Tags: , , , ,
Biden 81st BirthdayThe media gaslighting is embarrassing.


Read More...

Tags: , , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x