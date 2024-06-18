World Health Organization Exposed: Legal Victories & Solutions To Exit (Video)
June 18, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosThe People of the united States must start demanding that we exit the United Nations, not merely cut off certain funding of it. We must also demand that we exit the World Health Organization. Why? Because these criminal organizations are not about helping mankind. Rather, they are about power, money and corruption. Scripture speaks about …
