Your Lyin' Eyes: Corporate Media Panics With 'Fact Checks' Over Biden's Obvious Decline

After several videos plainly showing Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline went viral over the last week, the left is now pulling the 'out of context' thing, suggesting that they're edited "cheap fakes" that are "done in bad faith," and both NBC News and AP running 'fact checks.'

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”



— George Orwell, 1984 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2024

Now, the media is doing 'fact checks' to debunk your lyin' eyes! Check out NBC's (9 million follower, 25k view in 12 hours, highly ratio'd post with hilarious replies) take:

Misleading GOP videos of President Biden are going viral. The fact-checks have trouble keeping up. https://t.co/ABDPY6fxjP — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 18, 2024

They're now calling authentic footage "cheap fakes," which as we noted yesterday, appears to be coordinated messaging with the White House.

While "deepfakes" are misleading audio, video or images that are created or edited with artificial intelligence technology, a "cheap fake," according to researchers Britt Paris and Joan Donovan, is a "manipulation created with cheaper, more accessible software (or, none at all). Cheap fakes can be rendered through Photoshop, lookalikes, re-contextualizing footage, speeding, or slowing."

To recap:

Biden 'wandered off' during a G7 flag ceremony while he was supposed to be taking a photo with other world leaders before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shepherded him back to the group. According to the fact checkers, he was 'paying respects to a paratrooper.'

According to the fact check, "Biden was greeting a parachutist who had just landed as part of the ceremony."

Yes, requiring Meloni to physically bring him back to the group.

He then did some weird nursing home mind-meld with the Pope, possibly (definitely) sniffing him. Unsurprisingly, no debunk! Apparently even NBC News couldn't defend this.

Then, the Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner showed a clip of Biden 'freezing' on stage last weekend, and having to be similarly guided off stage by former President Barack Obama.

LOL, this "fact checking" thing has really gone too far



Top video: Unedited



Bottom video: Camera switch https://t.co/Uu7i9WZGhj pic.twitter.com/jYT6s7P9n2 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 18, 2024

According to a new 'fact check' from AP, citing Jimmy Kimmel's spokesman and an anonymous source, Biden was simply "pausing" amid cheers.

🙄@AP replaced the word “froze” with “paused,” & added some additional flowery language about “cheers and applause.”



Boom, “fact check.”



As an aside, interesting that such an intense degree of attention is being paid to arguing over what, when compared to all of the various… https://t.co/1ng7fdR7rD — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) June 18, 2024

The @AP is a far left propaganda machine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2024

And wait, is this a cheap fake?

Some pretty obvious airbrushing on Joe Biden's 81-year-old face https://t.co/QnqqPMDcTU pic.twitter.com/h24PfNeFet — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) June 18, 2024

… and let’s be honest. This is bizarre behavior, no?



pic.twitter.com/EgwgQ9Qq2u — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) June 18, 2024

Nobody's buying it...

It's the Emperor's New Clothes, folks.



Nothing to see here, say the "wise" ones



🤡 — Perperpetual Cynic (@ToddSalvatore2) June 18, 2024

Oh wow, can you show us the original videos then. — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) June 18, 2024

Whenever the anti American Democrats do anything: pic.twitter.com/oS3t0pHF87 — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) June 18, 2024

Agitprop — Ecm1031 (@ecm1031) June 18, 2024

2+2=5 right NBC? — Scott (@leavemealone049) June 18, 2024