A Terribly Lopsided, Very Cruel War Continues

June 19, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As I write this, in the last 15 days, Israel has bombed a tent city and a UN school and has killed 276 Palestinian non-combatants in a mid-day raid to gain the release of four Israelis being held as hostages. Almost 400 people were killed in the three actions, with many hundreds more wounded. In […]



Read More...