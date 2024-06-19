California Dem Congressional Candidate Hasn’t Read the Anti-Crime Ballot Measure He’s Trying To Kill

June 19, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California Democratic congressional candidate Dave Min, who is running to represent a purple swing district currently held by Rep. Katie Porter (D.), said for a second time on Wednesday that he has yet to read a popular anti-crime statewide ballot measure even though he has joined his party’s efforts to try to kill it. The post California Dem Congressional Candidate Hasn’t Read the Anti-Crime Ballot Measure He's Trying To Kill appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...