“Do You Think You’re Ready?”: Fox News Host Asks Democrat Governor Point-Blank if He Feels He Can Replace Dementia Joe

June 19, 2024

(DCNF)—Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade questioned Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday about whether he feels he could take over for President Joe Biden as the party nominee “should the wheels come off.”

A prominent pollster has called for Biden to consider dropping out, as he has been experiencing dismal polls. Kilmeade, on “Fox & Friends,” asked Moore about whether he could take Biden’s place amid concerns about the presumptive nominee’s viability, but the governor declined to answer if he would be willing and able to do so.

“A Republican told me, they said ‘when this bridge collapsed, this is going to be a test for Governor Moore. Because people think he’s going to be presidential material. And if he can get this done quickly, this would be a great launching pad for him.’ So far you’re doing it. And that’s why people are floating your name as a possible President Biden replacement, should the wheels come off come the August convention. Your reaction?” Kilmeade asked.

“I’m full-throated in my support of President Biden because I know so much of the momentum that we’ve been able to see in the state of Maryland,” Moore answered. “When I was first inaugurated we were 43rd in unemployment. Now we have amongst the lowest unemployment rates in the entire country, we’ve been able to slash the homicides rates and violent crime rates in the state of Maryland where Baltimore now is the fastest drop of homicides of almost any major American city in this country. We’ve done it because we’ve moved bipartisan. We’ve done it because we’ve moved and built bridges. We’ve done it in partnership with the Biden Administration. And I’m excited for another four years to have a chance to work with President Biden.”

Pollster Nate Silver recently asked if Biden dropping out could give Democrats the best chance of defeating former President Donald Trump, after the president’s approval hit the lowest point of his presidency at 37.4%, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Silver noted in a post on X that Biden’s withdrawal would be a substantial risk, but said it’s possible remaining in the running could be even more risky.

“What about if your name was offered as a possible replacement, should something happen at the convention? How would you feel about that? Do you think you’re ready?” Kilmeade followed up.

“I think that President Biden is not just the nominee. President Biden is the best candidate for the presidency and is the reason I’m supporting him. And the reason that I look forward to engaging all throughout the campaign season to get him reelected,” Moore answered.

Silver also pushed Biden in May to contemplate dropping out if he still faces poor prospects of winning in August, which is when the Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place in Chicago. Former President Barack Obama’s former senior adviser and chief strategist David Axelrod told comedian Bill Maher that it’s too late to replace Biden, calling it a “fantasy” he hears frequently.

“If Biden is still struggling in August he needs to consider stepping aside,” Silver posted on X in May. “It’s not a great situation for Ds either way, but you have to do due diligence on the question. It’s an important election, obviously. It shouldn’t be taboo to talk about.”

Biden’s cognitive competency has frequently been called into question during his reelection campaign, with back-to-back listeners on Tuesday calling into a popular hip-hop radio show to attack the president, as well as Democrats who insist he is fine.

The first caller described Biden as “demented Joe,” and the second said “these Democrats keep wanting to tell us not to believe our lying eyes, like everybody can’t see Joe Biden.”

“He is 81. And God bless him, but that don’t mean you capable and you the only person to run this country. We see what’s going on,” the caller continued. “You can tell us this is not happening … but we see it. We actually out here living it. I’m actually seeing people having to put their groceries back at the cash register. People barely can afford energy bills now.”

“So quit peeing on my leg and telling me it’s raining,” he added.

