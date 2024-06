Star Wars Introduces Non-Binary Ewok With Preferred Pronouns ‘Yub/Nub’

June 19, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BURBANK, CA — In a move seen as controversial by some and hailed as another step forward for diversity by others, Star Wars introduced a new non-binary Ewok whose preferred pronouns are "Yub/Nub."



Read More...