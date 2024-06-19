The Weird Monoliths Are Back

June 19, 2024   |   Tags:
The Weird Monoliths Are Back

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Remember a few years back when weird monoliths started appearing exactly like 2001: A Space Odyssey? Well, they’re Back.

Back in 2020 at the height of COVID, someone discovered a metal monolith in a remote area of the Utah desert.

It turned out that it had been there for years.

It was put down to being some sort of art installation, but it was never really explained how or why someone would travel to such a remote area to do that.

Pretty soon it was removed, rather bizarrely by a group of hikers, one of whom reportedly said, “Don’t leave trash in the desert.”

Was it really hikers though?

Then days later an almost identical object to the Utah monument was discovered in Romania near an ancient fortress and archaeological site in the city of Piatra Neamt.

After the Romanian one disappeared, another one appeared on a hiking trail in California.

Another one was seen in the Netherlands:

In fact, too many were appearing to keep track of as the craze went viral.

In 2021, another one was found near Gobeklitepe, a 12,000 year-old temple in Turkey:

Then they seemed to stop.

Until earlier this year when one was found in Wales:

Now another one has been found on a hiking trail outside of Las Vegas.

WTF are they? Extraterrestrial free energy transmitter stations or shit modern art?

People on X have some other suggestions:

You’re never getting that 3 minutes back. Apologies. It won’t happen again.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Tyler Durden Wed, 06/19/2024 - 09:40


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x