The Weird Monoliths Are Back

Remember a few years back when weird monoliths started appearing exactly like 2001: A Space Odyssey? Well, they’re Back.

Back in 2020 at the height of COVID, someone discovered a metal monolith in a remote area of the Utah desert.

A team of public safety officers discovered a mysterious monolith in a remote part of Utah – and said they have no idea who put it there https://t.co/zJ959qzpSW pic.twitter.com/5ubrSvcoLy — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 24, 2020

Mystifying monolith found amid Utah rocks https://t.co/9zxvvfjnPX pic.twitter.com/ZutiXFGA9h — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2020

It turned out that it had been there for years.

4chan has discovered the location of the Utah monolith. It sat there for over 4 years unnoticed. pic.twitter.com/me50ib6Xsg — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 24, 2020

It was put down to being some sort of art installation, but it was never really explained how or why someone would travel to such a remote area to do that.

Pretty soon it was removed, rather bizarrely by a group of hikers, one of whom reportedly said, “Don’t leave trash in the desert.”

Was it really hikers though?

Then days later an almost identical object to the Utah monument was discovered in Romania near an ancient fortress and archaeological site in the city of Piatra Neamt.

A metal monolith appeared at a scenic spot in northern Romania over the weekend after a similar structure was discovered – and then disappeared – in the Utah desert. https://t.co/QtC57qC6Hw pic.twitter.com/KF1csiUvu3 — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2020

After the Romanian one disappeared, another one appeared on a hiking trail in California.

Hikers in Atascadero, California, came across a mysterious metal monolith just a few days after a similar structure was removed from the Utah desert. https://t.co/CA7pQNoaa1 pic.twitter.com/EFosPvfnNz — CNN (@CNN) December 3, 2020

Another one was seen in the Netherlands:

Another Mysterious #Monolith Appears, This Time in The #Netherlands



The structure was discovered in a nature reserve near Oudehorne, a village in the province of Friesland, on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MsJaEWh9tQ — Tech & Gadgets (@techinomys) December 6, 2020

In fact, too many were appearing to keep track of as the craze went viral.

In 2021, another one was found near Gobeklitepe, a 12,000 year-old temple in Turkey:

Then they seemed to stop.

Until earlier this year when one was found in Wales:

A strange and gigantic steel monolith was recently spotted on a hill in Wales — one of several mysterious Toblerone-like structures that have popped up around the globe in recent years.

"Its 10-foot-tall at least and triangular, definitely stainless steel,” Haynes continued. “It… pic.twitter.com/quwJMf9jn5 — ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) March 13, 2024

Now another one has been found on a hiking trail outside of Las Vegas.

MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH!



We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out!

Over the weekend, @LVMPDSAR spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley. pic.twitter.com/YRsvhJIU5M — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 17, 2024

Mysterious metal monolith appears on U.S. hiking trail leaving officials baffled pic.twitter.com/wVwf8TLalN — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 19, 2024

WTF are they? Extraterrestrial free energy transmitter stations or shit modern art?

People on X have some other suggestions:

Finally. The monolith mystery has been revealed... pic.twitter.com/tArPya49pF — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 18, 2020

is the utah monolith a charging station? jeep seems to think sohttps://t.co/TbUb7MngqM pic.twitter.com/lDULWROi5H — Desk Achitecture (@desk_design) December 8, 2020

Mysterious monolith appears in desert, baffling locals pic.twitter.com/5afPvw2knT — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) March 12, 2024

