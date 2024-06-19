When I see an animal that looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and lays eggs like a duck…

June 19, 2024 | Tags: Politics, REASON

…I see a duck-billed platypus. Cf. Garland v. Cargill (Sotomayor, J., dissenting) ("When I see a bird that walks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck."). Alas, a platypus does not quack.

But it is not pleasant when a duck meets the single function of a trigger.

