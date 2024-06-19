Wolf Ammo Review: Is Cheap Ammo Worth the Trouble?

June 19, 2024 |

Wolf ammo has unfortunately gotten a bad rap as being cheap Russian ammo that shooters should stay away from at all costs.

In this Wolf ammo review, we will bust that myth and show you why Wolf Performance Ammunition is a quality, cheap ammo the average shooting enthusiasts should stock up on.

Let’s get started!

Is Wolf Ammo Good?

Yes, Wolf ammo is good for target shooting and hunting. However, most indoor ranges have banned the steel core bullets used by Wolf because they damage the range backstop, so it’s not good for everyone.

While this ammo is non-corrosive, part of the reason that some of it is at a great price is that it’s essentially a one-time-use cartridge.

If you’re a reloader, you’ll want to stay away from most of the Wolf Ammunition line-up (besides their brass-cased ammo, Wolf Gold) because they use Berdan primers and polymer-coated steel-cased ammunition. Which makes reloading virtually impossible, as you know.

Wolf is great ammo for plinking, training, and hunting on a tight budget. It’s reliable and is available in the most common calibers, including rimfire and centerfire rounds. Whether you’re looking for handgun or bulk 7.62×39 rifle ammunition, Wolf is a great brand to quickly stockpile without taking a second and third mortgage out on your house.

Pros and Cons of Wolf Performance Ammunition

I’m not here to blow smoke and claim that Wolf Ammo is the greatest ever. However, I think it’s worth weighing the pros and cons to determine if you’re a shooter who would benefit from purchasing Wolf ammunition.

Pros:

Inexpensive

Reliable

Reasonably accurate

Can buy in bulk ammo

Cons:

Some rounds are non-reloadable

The steel core rounds are not allowed at most indoor ranges

What Customers Have to Say About Wolf Ammo

Positive Wolf Ammo Reviews

“For relatively cheap ammo, it works fairly well. I only had 1 misfire out of about 200 rds just had a little too much lacquer on it.”

“The rounds shoot reliably and consistently. Great for practice at the range and a good value for the price.”

“Shoots well – cleans up well – haven’t had any issues in 500 rounds. The only caveat is that there’s some steel in the bullet – I don’t think the entire bullet is steel, but we were turned away when we went to shoot at a local indoor rifle range – the fella used a magnet to test the bullets.

One area where I was surprised was how clean the propellant burns – having listened to some folks talk, I expected to find a mess on the bolt face and in the receiver, but that just has not been my experience”

Negative Wolf Ammo Reviews

“Bought the Wolf in 95-grain FMJ. Misfires, jams, and stovepipes in my Ruger LCP. 1st 25 rds were ok, but at the end of 50 would jam every time. May be dirty powder. I took it home and gave it a good cleaning …….will try again.”

“This ammo is garbage. Steel casing has a hard time ejecting, and ammo is flipping end-over-end until the target. Literally have lengthwise silhouette holes in the target with about an 18” spread at 100 yards. It’s like firing a curveball; you don’t know where it will hit unless you can predict the flipping rotation. Absolute garbage!”

There are overwhelmingly more positive Ammo.com customer reviews for Wolf ammo than negative reviews.

I have also had more positive experiences with Wolf Ammo than negative ones. I primarily shoot outside at paper targets, so I don’t mind burning through a box or two of steel core WPA on the days I feel like plinking. However, I tend to stick with Hornady for self-defense and Winchester for hunting.

Which Calibers Are Available from Ammo.com?

At Ammo.com, we carry many calibers that Wolf Performance Ammunition (WPA) manufactures. You can find them below-

Wolf Ammunition offers shooters shotshells, tactical, and self-defense loads in their Gold line. At the same time, they give our wallets a break with their training rounds, Wolf Performance, Wolf Polyformance, and Wolf Military Classic.

Wolf Ammo History and Important Information

Wolf Polyformance and Military Classic Rifle Ammo are the popular lines for sale in calibers commonly associated with the military. These are steel-cased ammo with a polymer coating and are found with Berdan and Boxer primers. Wolf also sells bullets that are bi-metal jacket or copper jacket and configured as a full metal jacket, hollow point, or soft point.

The Wolf Gold Centerfire Rifle line is different from the others, as the cartridges are brass casings and Boxer primers. Which makes them the best choice for reloaders. The same bullets are sold in Wolf Gold, but Wolf also includes options for match hollow points and multi-purpose tactical bullets.

Wolf also manufactures centerfire pistol ammo in all of the common calibers. Wolf .22 Rimfire ammo is available in many different types, including Standard Plus, Match Target, Rifle Match, Pistol Match, High Velocity, and Subsonic.

It is a misconception that Wolf Ammunition uses or has used lacquer coating on its rounds. This is not true. Instead, it uses an acrylic-polymer coating.

All Wolf Ammunition is completely compliant with SAAMI standards, meaning that it is safe for all purposes, from plinking in the backyard to competition shooting to hunting.

Where Is Wolf Ammo Made?

Wolf Ammo is made in the European Union. There is no one factory that makes Wolf Ammunition. Contrary to popular opinion, Wolf Ammunition is not a Russian company but was formerly manufactured in Russia until 2009.

Continue reading the full review of Wolf Ammo here.

Please leave this field empty WELCOME

FELLOW PATRIOT UNLEASH YOUR

INNER LIBERTARIAN

JOIN OUR TEAM OF

3213 FREEDOM FIGHTERS Email Address *

0 0 votes Article Rating