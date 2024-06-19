Zelenskyy and liberty and freedom

June 19, 2024 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Supposedly we are spending billions and billions arming training and supplying the poor, desperate people of Ukraine to help their democracy. To preserve or restore their liberty as individuals and people. And their freedom as a nation. Protecting them from the evil neo-fascist, neo-communist Russia, Moscow, and Vlad Putin.

People of all political colors in the States are firmly convinced of that. Red, blue, even yellow. (Maybe even green.) For more than two years now, DC has been propping up “democracy” in Kiev (Kyiv, if you must) and is in bed with 90% of NATO in doing so. And apparently with significant support from Americans. (According to the polls, if you trust them.)

However, as DC (and Americans in general) have done so many times in the past, we are ignoring the reality. Especially (but not only) when it comes to Ukraine and its government. This is nothing new: consider the Shah of Iran. Sigman Rhee of Korea. Batista of Cuba. And dozens more just since 1945.

TPOL has stated numerous times and continues to, that Ukraine is a tyrannical state – not just because it is a mandatory human government but because it is a bogus, CIA-imposed “democracy” and far from a republic. Its leader? A dictator. Maybe elected, but a tyrant and a dictator. Supported like so many in recent history by DC.

So, why do we state that Zelenskyy is a dictator? Clearly like many of his predecessors (including V. Lenin, K. Marx, and even Stalin, his desire for maintaining a forced unity of Ukraine is based firmly on personal power. And the corruption grows: consider this little posting:

We at TPOL welcome your opinions on Zelenskyy and Ukraine, especially challenges to our belief that he is a dictator and that these actions are those of a dictator and not a defender of human liberty and national freedom.



Read More...