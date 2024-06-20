"A Direct Attack On Our Democratic Process": Missouri AG Sues New York Over Trump Lawfare

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Baily on Thursday announced that he's suing the State of New York over what he called a "direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump."

"We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail," Baily posted on X, adding "Stay tuned."

While Baily didn't elaborate, last month he accused the Biden DOJ of colluding with prosecutors in various Trump cases, filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in connection with his investigation.

"The investigations and subsequent prosecutions of former President Donald J. Trump appear to have been conducted in coordination with the United States Department of Justice," Baily posted in a lengthy thread on X.

"This is demonstrated by the move of the third-highest ranking member of the Department of Justice, Matthew Colangelo, to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in order to prosecute President Trump in December 2022," Baily continues.

What's more, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg worked hand-in-hand with NY Attorney General Letitia James in pursuing civil litigation against Trump, which he used to campaign on.

Given the timing (Bragg charged Trump only after he declared his candidacy for President), the weakness of the charges, and the charges keeping Trump off the campaign trail, there is substantial reason to suspect @POTUS has coordinated with Bragg and others to prosecute Trump. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) May 10, 2024

Is Baily about to become Trump's Attorney General?