AOC Says Pro-Israel Politicians Are Motivated By Fear of AIPAC

June 20, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Progressive “Squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) said Wednesday that support in Congress for Israel in its war against Hamas does not come from “actual agreement” but from “fear”of the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC. The post AOC Says Pro-Israel Politicians Are Motivated By Fear of AIPAC appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



