Brutal Violence Against Teachers is at “Crisis” Levels
June 20, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosTeachers are under attack — literally. Violent and indoctrinated students in government schools across the United States and beyond are increasingly beating not just each other, but even their teachers, according to a flurry of nationwide reports based on a survey of teachers that found startling levels of violence against educators. According to the …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments