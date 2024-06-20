“Look How Tight They Are”: CNN’s Harry Enten Says Dementia Joe’s Best Path to Victory Comes Down to Three States

(DCNF)—CNN data reporter Harry Enten said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s best path to win the 2024 election would be to sweep three states he narrowly won in the 2020 election.

Biden currently trails former President Donald Trump by 0.5% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with Trump’s lead growing to 1.3% when independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included. Enten singled out Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as states that could be the best chance for Biden to secure reelection.

“This is the road to 270 and it’s Biden’s best path based on the polls and past results, and basically, if you want to look here, it’s these yellow states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and where are the polls right now here?” Enten told “CNN News Central” co-host Sara Sidner, showing figures from an aggregate of polls he selected. “Look how tight they are here: Two-point lead for Trump in Pennsylvania, tied in Michigan, tied in Wisconsin. If he carries all three of these, Biden does, he gets to exactly 270 electoral votes.”

Biden won Michigan by 2.8%, Pennsylvania by 1.2% and Wisconsin by 0.7% in the 2020 election, according to Politico.

Trump currently leads Biden by 0.2% in Michigan, 2.3% in Pennsylvania and 0.3% in Wisconsin in head-to-head matchups, according to the RCP average. On June 20, 2020, Biden led by 8.4%, 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively.

When West, Kennedy and Stein are included, Trump leads 0.1% in Michigan, 2.9% in Pennsylvania and 0.3% in Wisconsin, according to RCP.

