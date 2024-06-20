Pastor Calls Out WI State Assembly for Legalizing Abortion: 5-Minute Video

On January 22nd, 2024 – Pastor Matt Trewhella testified before a Wisconsin State Legislative Committee. Here is his 5-minute testimony which included being interrupted by a legislator. In January, Robin Vos, Republican Speaker of the Assembly – along with 39 Republican legislators introduced AB975 which declared you can murder the preborn in Wisconsin up to 14 weeks. …



Read More...