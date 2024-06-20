Retirement Nightmare! Hordes Of Retired Americans May Need To Go Back To Work Just To Survive
June 20, 2024 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYThe Social Security program was instituted to help elderly Americans thrive during their retirement years. Unfortunately, millions upon millions of retired Americans are finding that their monthly Social Security payments are simply not enough as the cost of living spirals out of control. One recent survey found that a whopping 85 percent of U.S. adults now consider …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments