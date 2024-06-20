‘The Cartels Know This’: Biden’s Border Crisis Pushes Montana’s Indian Country to the Brink

BOZEMAN, Mont.—The Fort Belknap Indian Reservation sits just 40 miles from the Canadian border, but threats to its sovereignty—and to tribal members’ lives—are coming all the way from Mexico. A rising cartel presence—bringing increased drugs and violence to a community that already had plenty of both—has left some tribal members believing that the White House has all but left them behind. The post 'The Cartels Know This': Biden's Border Crisis Pushes Montana's Indian Country to the Brink appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



