White House Dispatches Cast Of ‘Queer Eye’ To Negotiate Ceasefire With Hamas

June 20, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In what has been labeled as "perhaps the most brilliant diplomatic win in US history" by entirely credible news sources like CNN and The Guardian, the White House has just dispatched the cast of the television series Queer Eye to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza with Hamas.



Read More...