After Internal Revolt, Robert Winnett Will Not Join WaPo As Editor

On Sunday, an internal revolt over incoming Washington Post editor Robert Winnett spilled over into the public - as the paper published a scathing article about his shady past in the UK - including stories that were published based on stolen records.

Robert Winnett in “The Disk,” a documentary produced by The Telegraph in 2020.Credit...The Telegraph

Today, the paper announced that Winnett won't be joining the Post, and will instead remain at the Daily Telegraph in London.