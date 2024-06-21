The decision comes after days of turmoil at the newspaper, triggered by the abrupt exit of executive editor Sally Buzbee as well as questions about the past practices of both Winnett and the new Post corporate chief who hired him — veterans of London newsrooms that operate by different rules than American counterparts.-WaPo
Winnett's hiring was announced two and a half weeks ago by Post CEO William Lewis, who took the job in January. Lewis had previously worked with Winnett at both the Telegraph and the Sunday Times.
"I'm pleased to report that Rob Winnett has decided to stay with us," said Telegraph editor Chris Evans in a memo to staff. "As you all know, he's a talented chap and their loss is our gain."
In Sunday's article, Post staff aired their grievances with Winnett's past work, including:
Legal Assistance and Confidential Communications: Winnett worked with John Ford, "a once-aspiring actor who has since admitted to an extensive career using deception and illegal means to obtain confidential information for Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper." Ford was once arrested for trying to steal Tony Blair's memoir, with a lawyer and discussed obtaining an untraceable phone for future communications, emphasizing the secrecy of journalistic practices in Britain.
Ford described working with Winnett on stories that involved dishonest methods such as impersonating others and changing bank passwords to gather information on Britain’s elite for the Sunday Times.
Use of Deceptive Tactics: Winnett, during his time at the Sunday Times, is implicated in employing deceptive tactics ("blagging"), a known but controversial practice in certain segments of British journalism which uses misrepresentation to dupe others into revealing confidential information.
Handling of Sensitive Leaks: According to draft book chapters, Ford alleged that Winnett was involved in handling sensitive information obtained through dubious means, such as government papers and details about high-profile individuals.
Influence and Protection within Media Circles: The article describes a "remarkable omerta" within British journalism, suggesting a culture of silence and protection around dubious information-gathering practices among journalists, including Winnett.
Apparently all that was too much for WaPo's staff, and Winnett will remain in the UK using his dodgy techniques.