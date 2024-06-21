Baseball Legends Make History at Rickwood Field: A Tribute to Willie Mays and the Negro Leagues

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals make history at Birmingham's Rickwood Field in Alabama, paying tribute to Willie Mays and celebrating Juneteenth and the Negro Leagues. The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals made history at Birmingham's iconic Rickwood Field in Alabama's inaugural Major League Baseball regular season match. This game commemorated the legendary Negro League player Willie Mays, paying tribute to Juneteenth and the rich history of the Negro Leagues. Willie Mays, known for his extraordinary skills, rose to fame with the New York Giants, solidifying his place as one of baseball's all-time greats.



