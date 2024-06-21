Brickbat: Civilian Collateral

Four Miami-Dade police officers each face up to 30 years in prison after being indicted for manslaughter in the deaths of a kidnapped UPS driver and a bystander in a shootout at a busy intersection. The incident began when Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill robbed a jewelry store and hijacked a UPS truck with the driver still inside; it ended in an intersection packed with cars. Rodolfo Mirabal, Leslie Lee, Jose Mateo, and Richard Santiesteban were indicted on one count each of manslaughter with a firearm for the death of the UPS driver, while Mirabal received an additional indictment for the death of a motorist stuck in traffic.

