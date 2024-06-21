California Became A Warzone On Juneteenth (Video)

Yesterday, in the “celebration” of Juneteenth, California was transformed into a warzone. Dramatic footage has surfaced on X showing a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, California, which was transformed into a warzone in the overnight hours. Around 10:15 pm local time, a fight broke out at a sideshow involving “motorbikes and vehicles” at Grand and Bellevue …



Read More...