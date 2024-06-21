Disney Exposed? VP Admits On Hidden Camera That Company Refuses To Hire 'White Males'

For almost a decade Disney has been on a Diveristy, Equity and Inclusion induced spiral into clown world (along with a number of major entertainment and media companies). The shift by corporations towards promoting ideological propaganda instead of chasing profits started out subtle and has quickly escalated into a crescendo of absurdity.

Disney has become the public focus of the wokification of media for a number of reasons including the conglomerate's massive size and global reach, but more than anything else, it used to be family favored company. When an organization makes the virtues of family and childhood innocence its brand, any slide into degeneracy or indoctrination is going to be amplified and scrutinized.

In the past, most companies sought to remain neutral (at least in public) when it came to political affiliations and aspirations. However, this principle has also been thrown out the window in recent years with Disney being one of the worst perpetrators of open political interference and influence; they even tried to go to war with the highly conservative state of Florida a couple years ago and that didn't work out too well for them.

Disney's political allegiances are clearly to the far-left. One might even argue that without companies like Disney the woke movement wouldn't exist. Part of this movement is the demonization of traditional western values, structures and specifically the men who built them. That is to say, the "white man" is now persona non grata.

Every Marxist/Communist movement needs a great enemy, a monolithic monster to focus the ire of their followers and give them a justification for the destruction of the target society. For the woke devout, white males are the ultimate villain that needs to be diminished and chained down for the "safety" of everyone else. In other words, the anti-white male movement is an integral part of the woke movement. The two things cannot be separated.

It has long been suspected that woke corporations have been actively discriminating against white males in the name of DEI. Much like Affirmative Action, DEI initiatives have led companies to reject better qualified candidates for employment in favor of less qualified or completely unqualified diversity hires. The quality of products, especially when it comes to the entertainment industry, is clearly in decline.

Disney and others have consistently denied that they have an ongoing policy of white discrimination or male discrimination. But now it appears this claim has been proven false.

A Disney Senior VP, Michael Giordano, was recently caught on camera by an undercover journalist working with James O Keefe alleging that Disney actively and blatantly discriminates against white men when it comes to every area of company operations. This includes their hiring habits for TV and film productions as well as internal company promotions. Disney is seeking out that perfect pie chart of ethnicity, disability and sexuality to become a church of woke, sacrificing merit and success for ideological purity.

To be fair to Michael Giordano, he seems to be a victim in this situation as he notes that he is also a white male and is more likely to be passed up for promotion because of his skin color. He mentions, sadly, that Disney also discriminates against people with mixed ethnic backgrounds if their skin is "too white." They can't just be the part genetically, they have to look the part. The revelations he puts forward are confirmation of a DEI conspiracy that many have accused Disney of participating in.

These actions and more have inspired an army of commentators that have put Disney under a microscope, leading to increasing box office failures, dwindling streaming service numbers and a host of losing legal battles. When Disney went woke they declared war on western culture. It's no surprise that they are suffering defeat after defeat as western culture fights back.